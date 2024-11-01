A mom made a suicide pact with her 10-year-old daughter and watched as she overdosed

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Minnesota mom has been arrested after allegedly making a failed “suicide pact” with her 10-year-old daughter and then allowing the child to attempt it, while she did not.

Brittney Leigh Hensley, 37, fled the state following the incident in July. She was eventually picked up by law enforcement in Alabama and charged with felony child abuse.

Officers from the Ocean Springs Police Department, in Minnesota, responded shortly before 6:30 pm on July 6 following reports of an unresponsive child at the extended stay Studio 6 motel – where Hensley and her daughter had been living.

When first responders arrived, they found the girl near several unknown capsules and empty prescription medication bottles in a green backpack.

The medication was prescribed to Hensley, who fled the area shortly after officers responded, police said.

According to the Biloxi Sun Herald, paramedics took the child to a local hospital for treatment, where she regained consciousness.

Ocean Springs Police Chief Ryan Lemaire told the outlet that she told police about the suicide pact her mother had made with her.

“She had this suicide pact with her daughter,” Lemaire said. “The momma started freaking out when her daughter wouldn’t wake up.”

Police suspected that Hensley had fled to Alabama because she had relatives there. An alert was put out online by Mississippi Crime Stoppers for civilians to be on the lookout for her.

On October 15 the page reported that Hensley had been taken into custody by the Huntsville Police Department on behalf of the Ocean Springs Police Department on a warrant for “Felonious Child Abuse” by poisoning.

She has since been extradited back to the Jackson County Jail, in Minnesota.

According to court records, Hensley is being held on a $500,000 bond. It is unclear if she has a lawyer.

