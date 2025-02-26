The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 15-year-old Ohio boy allegedly killed his mother’s boyfriend by fatally shooting him 12 times after he punched the woman in the face.

Police in Cincinnati found 30-year-old Levonte Hyde, suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting in a residential area. The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.

Police arrested and charged the teenager with murder. According to Law&Crime, the teen has been accused of trying to end his mother’s relationship by killing Hyde. He allegedly shot Hyde after he called his mother a “ho” and attacked her.

Hyde also reportedly attacked the teen’s mom while they were in a car together earlier in the day. Hyde had a warrant issued for his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge issued for him on the same day he died.

Court documents state that Hyde had a long history of violence and was charged with assault and criminal damaging in July 2017, reported WIFR.

The teen’s mother was also the victim in that case. In 2018, Hyde was convicted of a lesser charge and ordered by a court to stay away from the victim.

Hyde was shot in the car. The boy’s mother, who reportedly dialed 911 after witnessing the shooting, has two children with Hyde but he was not the teenager’s father.

The teen appeared in court on Friday and has denied the charges against him. Prosecutors told a judge they believed the attack was premeditated, the outlet reported.

“He had time to find a firearm, open a safe, retrieve that firearm and waited for the victim to arrive, and ultimately ended up firing 12 shots when the victim did succumb to his injuries,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tatyana Reintjes with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office told the courtroom.

The teen is next due to appear in court on March 3.