An Indiana mother who accused a teacher of indoctrinating children has been arrested after she allegedly brought a gun to school and sent threatening messages.

Carrie Rivers, 48, of Indianapolis, pulled her daughter out of Valley Mills Elementary School in Decatur Township on April 9, after objecting to a school lesson that involved, she claimed, “same sex relationships,” according to WTHR.

According to a police report, Rivers complained that the teacher had given her daughter an assignment involving a same-sex relationship.

When police questioned the teacher, the educator said they'd given the students an assignment about flags, during which they were shown the flags of various countries and states. The teacher also showed off their own flag, which was a rainbow flag that said "be kind" on its face.

The teacher also told police that after Rivers complained about the assignment, her daughter was dismissed from having to complete it.

Valley Mills Elementary School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Carrie Rivers, 48, a mother with a child enrolled at the school, allegedly brought a gun to the building while she was complaining about a teacher. She later allegedly sent the teacher threatening messages ( Google Maps )

The incident reportedly so incensed Rivers that she pulled her daughter out of school and then went to the building to complain.

Police were called to respond to an "irate parent," and when they arrived they allegedly saw that Rivers had entered the building while wearing a holstered gun, according to Fox 59.

Possessing a handgun on school property is a felony offense in the state.

The mother insisted that she had forgotten to remove her gun before entering the school, and also admitted that she had brought the gun to the school in the past.

Rivers was taken into custody and interviewed by police following the incident. She was reportedly confused, thinking the police had come to the school to confront the teacher, not her.

Following her release, Rivers allegedly sent the teacher a defamatory and threatening message, the contents of which were included in court documents.

"...your a child predator and your only hope is your b**** a** wife that is a cop otherwise someone else woulda already delt with u for ur wrongs. U messed with the wrong family. I'll tell you that so please say ur prayers and kiss ur kids goodbye and goodnight u never know when god says its our time so always be prepared," the message allegedly said. "God will condemn you to hell not only for your personal beliefs but for the fact that you use your position to mess with the minds of our children.”

The same day that message was sent, a Facebook account allegedly belonging to Rivers sent a friend request to the teacher. The request included a message allegedly calling the teacher a "sick, nasty teacher."

"You should never tell precious innocent kids that it's okay to be in a same sex relationship," the message said.

Rivers has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property and harassment. Her first hearing is scheduled for April 15.

Decatur Township schools released a statement regarding the incident.

"No threats were made against students or staff at that time. The police suspected that the parent had possession of a concealed handgun on her person and escorted her out of the building. At that point, they took possession of the weapon from the parent without incident outside the school," the statement said. "The parent stated that she forgot to remove the handgun before arriving on school property."

It continued, noting the harassment aimed at the teacher.

"After the incident, it came to our attention that the parent then sent harassing and threatening messages to her child’s teacher. A warrant was filed for her arrest, and she is not permitted on any Decatur Township school property," the statement said. "We are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for students and staff, and are grateful for the quick action of the office staff and school police in handling the situation safely."

The Independent has requested comment from Decatur Township schools.