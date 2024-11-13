The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A model who has appeared in major brand advertisements has been arrested for the alleged stabbing death of a Bronx man, according to New York police.

Dynus Saxon, 20, of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes in connection to the killing of Kadeem Grant, 35.

Neighbors told police that they heard fighting coming from Grant's apartment on November 10 and called the police, according to the New York Daily News. When officers arrived on scene, they found Grant's body with knife wounds in his chest as well as cuts on his hands and feet. A trail of blood was found between Grant's apartment and the front stairs of the apartment building, police said. The paper reported that a knife was found plunged into Grant’s chest.

Grant was declared dead at the scene.

Saxon was arrested on Monday.

The young model had appeared in magazines and advertisements for major brands including Vogue Italia, JD Sports, Calvin Klein and Levi's, according to his Instagram profile.

Model Dynus Saxon, 20, was arrested and charged on November 11 with second degree murder in the stabbing death of Kadeem Grant, 35 ( Marco Bahler/BFA/Shutterstock )

He has been charged with second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and fourth degree criminal posession of a weapon.

Saxon's mother spoke with the New York Daily News and insisted that there must be more to the story.

“I don’t know what happened, but I can tell y’all based on what I do know that it’s not going to be as simple as you want to make it. Dynus didn’t just decide to murder somebody,” she said. “Dynus will protect himself, he’s a human being, you know what I’m saying. He’s young. I don’t know what kind of situation he had got himself into.”

She claimed that her son does not remember the stabbing.

“Whatever happened it was not murder. He hasn’t even done work in like three, six months... He walks around the street. He walks everywhere,” she told the paper. “He puts his headphones on and skateboards.”

Grant's father, Christopher, told the New York Daily News that his son was "just a loving kid who was there for his family and his daughter."

"It's just so sad that she has to grow up without a father," he said.