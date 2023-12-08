The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to burn down Martin Luther King Jr’s birth home in Atlanta.

Authorities responded to the historic two-storey home on Auburn Avenue at around 5.45pm on Thursday after receiving reports of a woman dousing the property in fuel.

The suspect, identified later as 26-year-old Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, was detained by two off-duty NYPD officers who happened to be at the scene before Atlanta police arrived, ABC7 reports.

Two tourists reportedly saw Mrs Henderson pour gasoline on the landmark’s front porch, window and nearby bushes. Bystander video obtained by 11Alive shows a woman dressed in black and holding a large red gas can as she is seen waving her hand in a dismissive gesture when asked what she’s doing.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum thanked witnesses at the scene who immediately intervened after the suspect pulled out a lighter.

“That action saved an important part of American history tonight,” the chief told WSB-TV.

Ms Henderson is facing charges of criminal attempt arson and criminal attempt interference with government property.

The historic home, which was acquired by the National Park Service from the King family in 2018, operates as a museum but has been closed to the public due to ongoing renovations.

The King Center released a statement condemning the arson attempt.

“Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr Martin Luther King Jr as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property,” the statement read. “Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”

The statement from the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to preserving the legacy of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, also said, “Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act.”

An investigation by several federal agencies, including the ATF, FBI and the US Attorney’s Office, is now underway.