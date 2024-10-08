LA Dodgers star pitcher robbed by mob in California park

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler had his watch stolen from a race horse track in Southern California last month.

Buehler was at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on September 28 with his wife McKenzie Marcinek for the California Crown horse race when someone unbuttoned his shirt sleeve and stole the luxury accessory. The incident was part of a string of robberies. Both Buehler and another unknown victim were in a crowd of people when their watches were taken.

A third victim was embracing a suspect while another person attempted to remove his watch. Once the victim realized what was happening, he confronted the suspects who then left the area.

“Based on the initial investigation, it appears all three victims were targeted by different, organized groups of people whose sole purpose was to steal high end watches through distraction and utilizing the large crowds at the event to create confusion,” the Arcadia Police Department said in a statement posted to social media.

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler had his watch stolen from a race horse track in Arcadia, California last month ( AP )

Buehler’s agency confirmed he had been a victim in the incident.

“While walking from the paddock to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch,” Excel Sports Management, which represents Buehler said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. “The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation. We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs.”

The department said police have arrested Camilo Nino-Hernandez, 24, from Los Angeles, in connection with the robberies. He’s been charged with grand theft and being in possession of a fraudulent social security card. The charges will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for review, the department said. The department did not release any details about the victims in the case.

Buehler is from Lexington, Kentucky and has been a lifelong fan of horse racing, the outlet reported.

He has a micro-share ownership of the racehorse Authentic, which was trained by renowned trainer Bob Baffert. The horse won the Kentucky Derby in 2020.

Buehler is due to start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday evening at Petco Park.