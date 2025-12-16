Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

MIT professor dies after being shot ‘multiple times’ inside his Brookline home

He’d been with the prestigious university since 2016

Associated Press
Tuesday 16 December 2025 15:15 EST
People walk on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachussetts, on April 15, 2025
People walk on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachussetts, on April 15, 2025 (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

An MIT professor has died after he was shot inside his home outside Boston, police say.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries Tuesday morning.

He was shot Monday in Brookline, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

"A victim was located who had been shot multiple times," Brookline police deputy superintendent Paul Campbell told WBZ-TV.

Loureiro was the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a professor in both the Nuclear Science and Engineering and Physics departments, the school said.

Brookline police referred questions about the shooting to the prosecutor’s office, which gave only limited information about what it called ‘an active and ongoing homicide investigation’
Brookline police referred questions about the shooting to the prosecutor’s office, which gave only limited information about what it called ‘an active and ongoing homicide investigation’ (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MIT said it was offering support and other services to his students, colleagues and others in the community.

Brookline police referred questions about the shooting to the prosecutor’s office, which gave only limited information about what it called “an active and ongoing homicide investigation.”

Loureiro pursued his studies in Portugal and London and did postdoctoral work at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, according to his MIT faculty page.

He was a researcher at the Institute for Plasmas and Nuclear Fusion at IST Lisbon before joining MIT in 2016, it said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in