The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An MIT professor has died after he was shot inside his home outside Boston, police say.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries Tuesday morning.

He was shot Monday in Brookline, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

"A victim was located who had been shot multiple times," Brookline police deputy superintendent Paul Campbell told WBZ-TV.

Loureiro was the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a professor in both the Nuclear Science and Engineering and Physics departments, the school said.

open image in gallery Brookline police referred questions about the shooting to the prosecutor’s office, which gave only limited information about what it called ‘an active and ongoing homicide investigation’ ( AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File )

MIT said it was offering support and other services to his students, colleagues and others in the community.

Brookline police referred questions about the shooting to the prosecutor’s office, which gave only limited information about what it called “an active and ongoing homicide investigation.”

Loureiro pursued his studies in Portugal and London and did postdoctoral work at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, according to his MIT faculty page.

He was a researcher at the Institute for Plasmas and Nuclear Fusion at IST Lisbon before joining MIT in 2016, it said.