A Missouri woman was arrested after she allegedly drove for five miles with her husband clinging to the hood of her car following an argument.

Police say that Stephanie Boyd, 38, took off in her car in Vinita Park after she and her husband got into an argument at their home on 28 September.

Officials say that she drove onto I-170 which she drove along for 4.6 miles, including through a construction zone, before getting off onto Airport Road.

A police officer then saw the vehicle go past him with the husband still on the hood but claimed that when they tried to pull her over Ms Boyd did not stop for another half a mile.

She was arrested and has now been charged with first-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest, according to FOX2.

Ms Boyd is being held at St. Louis County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

She has been ordered to stay away from her husband if she posts bond.