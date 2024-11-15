Missouri substitute teacher arrested for paying students to have sex with her

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A substitute teacher in Missouri gave her students money and drugs in exchange for sex and then urged them to keep quiet, authorities say.

Carissa Smith, who was employed by the Dixon School District, was arrested on Tuesday and faces 19 charges including statutory rape and sexual contact with a juvenile, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

Smith offered at least $100 to students in exchange for sex or oral sex, which mainly happened at her home or in her car, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, who conducted interviews with students.

One of the victims, who met Smith while she was substituting at Dixon Middle School, said the teacher sent nude photos of herself and propositioned him, according to a probable cause statement obtained by The Kansas City Star.

Smith urged the student not to tell anyone about their sexual escapades and told him that “she would get into trouble,” authorities said.

The former teacher is also accused of providing marijuana and alcohol to students and letting them smoke and drink in her presence, the court records state.

“Smith was hired in September 2022 as a long-term substitute for Dixon Middle School,” authorities said. She was later hired as a paraprofessional and long-term substitute with Dixon High School before she resigned in August 2024.

In a letter to parents, obtained by the Kansas City Star, Dixon R-1 School District Superintendent Travis Bohrer said the district learned of the alleged misconduct earlier in the school year but could not comment on it due to the investigation.

“This is very disturbing and distressing information for everyone in our school community,” Bohrer said.

Smith is charged with eight counts of second-degree statutory rape, one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual misconduct with a student, three counts of sexual contact with a student, two counts of second-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 18 years old, one count of patronizing prostitution, and two counts of hindering prosecution.

Authorities say she may face additional charges after they interview more victims.

Smith is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.