A man suspected in the murder of his girlfriend three years ago has finally been located – working at a Missouri hospital.

Tyler Graeber, 36, is now facing charges for the February 2021 killing of 32-year-old Stacey Edmond in Modoc County, California. He was booked into the Boone County Jail in Missouri on Monday.

Mr Graeber and Edmond were believed to be in a relationship and were living together before her death, Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy told KRCG.

An MU Health spokesperson told ABC17 that Mr Graeber has been working at University Hospital for the past year.

The spokesperson said that he was employed by a staffing agency that vets its employees prior to assignment.

He had been working there since 15 March 2023 in a non patient-facing laboratory role. His last day at MU Health Care was 29 January – the day of his arrest.

Edmond’s death was at first thought to be an accident due to the blunt force trauma to her head, Mr Dowdy told ABC17.

The sheriff’s office continued to investigate the case but never obtained enough evidence to charge Mr Graeber.

Eventually, Edmond’s family hired a private attorney last year, who found more evidence to pursue the case further, leading to a warrant, Mr Dowdy told the outlet, He did not reveal what the new evidence was.

The sheriff added to KRCG that a private investigator was hired to work with two deputy investigators after the case was re-opened last year. The private investigator tracked Mr Graeber to Missouri.

His deputies and the investigator then came to Missouri and worked with local law enforcement to arrest him.

The California investigators, the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Missouri Police Department were all involved in tracking down the wanted man, the outlet said.

A warrant filed on 8 January obtained by KRCG showed he was wanted for murder.

Mr Graeber has additionally been charged with a felony count of fugitive out-of-state, the outlet reported.

The Independent has contacted the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office for further information.