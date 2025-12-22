The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Missouri man is accused of executing the mother of his child over a dispute about coins from his collection, authorities say.

Alan Michael Mellow, 33, allegedly shot 30-year-old Hannah Lee Blizard multiple times in the head at close range in front of their baby on Saturday, according to a probable cause statement obtained by Law & Crime.

The shooting stemmed from an argument over coins that Mellow believed Blizard had taken from his collection to buy alcohol.

“He told us [the woman] had a severe alcohol addiction that he was trying to help her with,” police said in the statement.

“He said that today they were arguing about her alcohol use and the fact she had stolen coins from his coin collection, which he believed she used to purchase alcohol. He said [the woman] decided to call her mother and leave with the child. Mellow said he would not allow that and decided to leave himself with the child.”

Alan Michael Mellow, 33, allegedly shot 30-year-old Hannah Lee Blizard multiple times in the head at close range after a fight over his coin collection.

Mellow told police that he carried their three-month-old baby outside to his Nissan, placed the child in the backseat, and then got into the driver’s seat.

Blizard then ran to the passenger side and got inside “to prevent him from leaving,” the statement says. That’s when “Mellow said his handgun was in the vehicle, and when [the woman] got in he shot her ‘a couple of times’ in the head.”

Mellow told police he then went over to the passenger side to move Blizard from the car and flee the scene.

“He said he intended to dump her out and leave the scene, but instead took [the child] out of the vehicle and went back inside his apartment, where he was later contacted by [police],” according to the statement.

Blizard was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was not physically injured.

Mellow was arrested and faces murder and child endangerment charges. He is being held at Barry County Jail on no bond.