Six people killed in shooting spree in Mississippi

At least six people were killed in a series of shootings Friday night in Clay County, Mississippi, and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement and local media outlets.

The shootings occurred at three separate locations, WTVA, an NBC News affiliate, reported.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a social media post that the suspect is in custody and “no longer poses a threat to our community.” He did not specify the number of victims, but WTVA reported that six people were fatally shot.

Scott and the sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

open image in gallery The Sheriff did not specify the number of victims. ( Getty Images )

"I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers," Scott wrote on Facebook.

Located in northeastern Mississippi, Clay County has a population of nearly 20,000.