Nurse accused of shooting her husband dead as they argued over a social media friend request

Rashaan Wallace, 30, is in jail on a $50,000 bond

Andrea Cavallier
in New York
Monday 03 March 2025 12:18 EST
Rashaan Wallace, 30, allegedly shot her husband when he got upset over a social media friend request she made
Rashaan Wallace, 30, allegedly shot her husband when he got upset over a social media friend request she made (Hinds County Detention Center)

A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument over a social media friend request.

Rashaan Wallace, 30, was arrested and charged with the murder of Damion Reed, 33, who was pronounced dead at their residence at Brookhollow Drive on the morning of February 23.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the couple that began when Reed became upset about a friend request Wallace had made.

Reed approached his wife during the confrontation and she allegedly fired a warning shot with the gun.

When he allegedly refused to back down, Wallace then shot and killed him, detectives said.

Wallace, who is a licensed practical nurse, then performed CPR on her husband and called 911.

She is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center and her bond was set at $50,000.

