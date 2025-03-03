The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument over a social media friend request.

Rashaan Wallace, 30, was arrested and charged with the murder of Damion Reed, 33, who was pronounced dead at their residence at Brookhollow Drive on the morning of February 23.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the couple that began when Reed became upset about a friend request Wallace had made.

Reed approached his wife during the confrontation and she allegedly fired a warning shot with the gun.

When he allegedly refused to back down, Wallace then shot and killed him, detectives said.

Wallace, who is a licensed practical nurse, then performed CPR on her husband and called 911.

She is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center and her bond was set at $50,000.