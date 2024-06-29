The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The estranged husband of a missing Wisconsin woman has been charged with identity theft after he allegedly used her credit cards to buy a slew of cleaning supplies, including gloves, stain remover and carpet cleaners.

Zachariah Rasch, 42, denied using Crystal Rasch’s credit cards, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WISN, but when he was shown pictures and video of himself making the purchases, he admitted to police that he was lying and that he had used her cards.

Rasch was questioned by police this week after Crystal was reported missing on June 23 by her stepmother, who contacted police after discovering Crystal’s vehicle at her home in Dodge County, despite not being able to get in touch with her. She told police she had not heard from Crystal since June 11. Other family members say they had not seen or heard from her since June 10.

Security footage obtained by investigators revealed Rasch was alone when making purchases with Crystal’s credit cards since the woman had been missing. Multiple cash withdrawals were also made with her cards, the complaint revealed.

Rasch racked up $6,000 on Crystal’s credit cards buying chemical resistant gloves, stain remover, liquid drain opener, a hoover spot cleaner, turtle wax, OxiClean carpet cleaner, Ozium auto air freshener and OxiClean wipes, according to the criminal complaint.

Financial records detailed in the complaint showed a balance of $9,460.34 in Crystal’s bank account on June 3 but it had dropped to just $2,907.75 by June 24, according to WISN.

Investigators say Crystal’s cell phone last pinged near where her husband owns land in Adams County. Rasch’s 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse was found in the area, and investigators said it had “significant” evidentiary value. The car is currently undergoing forensic analysis at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison.

Rasch had a domestic abuse restraining order filed against him in September 2023, and was previously charged with violating a domestic abuse temporary restraining order in November 2018, Channel 3000 reported. The couple was set to appear for a divorce hearing on August 8.

On Friday, Rasch appeared in court and was arraigned on seven counts of misappropriating identification to obtain money. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.