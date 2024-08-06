Support truly

The body of a 25-year-old mother has been found near a remote hiking trail in California, hours after her partner issued a chilling threat to police.

Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, 25, was discovered in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Sunday morning by a hiker, outside the community of Corralitos, according to SFGATE. Sedano was mother to a three-year-old girl.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene identified the body as Sedano, who had been reported missing by police less than 24 hours earlier.

“Sadly, the decedent has been identified as the missing woman from a Watsonville Police Department case, 25-year-old Lizbeth Arceo Sedano,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, 25, was found dead in the Santa Cruz Mountains outside the community of Corralito on August 4, less than 24 hours after she was reported missing by the Watsonville Police Department ( Watsonville Police Department )

Shortly before law enforcement learned that Sedano was missing, her partner, Joshua Gonzalez, was arrested for threatening to harm her young daughter and attacking a police officer outside the Watsonville Police Department.

Gonzalez was shot on Saturday night after he charged a police officer outside the department building. He is being treated at a medical center for his injuries.

"At about 9:19 PM, Gonzalez was outside of the Watsonville Police Department when he called our dispatch center, stating he was armed with a knife and was going to hurt the three-year-old child," Watsonville Police Department said.

Joshua Gonzalez, partner of Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, was arrested by Watsonville Police Department officers on August 3 after he allegedly threatened Sedano’s daughter and charged a police officer. Sedano’s body was found in the Santa Cruz Mountains less than 24 hours after the incident ( Watsonville Police Department )

Michelle Pulido, a spokesperson for Watsonville Police Department, told SFGATE that Gonzalez described the young girl as his stepdaughter. The child was unharmed during the incident.

"The first responding Officer stepped out of his patrol car and ordered Gonzalez to drop the knife. However, Gonzalez ignored his commands and charged at the Officer, who, in return, opened fire. Gonzalez was taken to an out-of-county trauma center, where he is in stable condition," the department said. "The three-year-old was unharmed and is now under the care of family members."

After Gonzalez’s arrest, deputies tried to contact Sedano but were unable to reach her. Her family told deputies that it was "unusual" for Sedano not to answer phone calls or messages, prompting law enforcement to treat her as a missing person and seek the public's help locating her.

A wooded area near Eureka Canyon Road and Grizzly Flat Road near Watsonville, California, where the body of Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, 25, was located on August 4, less than 24 hours after she was reported missing by police ( Google Maps )

On August 4, the police confirmed that officers had found Sedano's body.

"On behalf of the Watsonville Police Department, we want to express our condolences to Lizbeth’s family and friends during this very difficult time," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that Sedano's death was being investigated as suspicious.

“Cause and manner will be determined by our Forensic Pathologist and detectives will continue to investigate this case," the sheriff's office said.