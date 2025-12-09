The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

What began as a frantic search for a missing eight-year-old quickly unraveled into a wild goose chase that sent dozens of law enforcement officers and K9 teams scrambling across a Texas community for what turned out to be a staged disappearance.

Cailin Larissa Doyle, 43, reported her daughter Cadence Doyle missing late Friday night, telling authorities the child had run away from their Round Rock home. But detectives found her report to be “suspicious and questionable,” according to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

An overnight search continued into Saturday, involving dozens of personnel, K9 units, ATVs, drones and multiple local, state and federal agencies, including the Texas Rangers and FBI. Cadence was found safe Saturday afternoon.

An investigation determined that Doyle and her friend, Karinna Ann Robertson, 36, had conspired to stage the child’s disappearance to avoid a shared custody agreement with the father, authorities said.

open image in gallery Cailin Larissa Doyle, 43, reported her daughter Cadence Doyle missing late Friday night, telling authorities the child had run away from home ( Williamson County Jail )

Investigators allege Robertson abandoned Cadence Saturday afternoon at a gas station near Interstate 35 and Old Settlers Boulevard in Round Rock.

“Based on the information gathered, detectives determined that [Doyle] and her associate, 36-year-old Karinna Ann Robertson, conspired to hide the child in an effort to circumvent an existing shared custody agreement between Doyle and the child’s father,” said Commander John Foster of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Foster added that detectives received support from the Texas Rangers and the FBI in investigating “the circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance.”

Both women were arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on multiple charges.

open image in gallery An investigation determined that Doyle and her friend, Karinna Ann Robertson (pictured) had conspired to stage the child’s disappearance to avoid a shared custody agreement ( Williamson County Jail )

open image in gallery Cadence Doyle, 8, was reported missing by her mother but then found safe Saturday afternoon, according to Williamson County sheriff’s officials ( Williamson County Sheriff's Office )

Doyle was charged with felony unlawful restraint, felony interference with child custody, and a misdemeanor charge of false report regarding a missing child.

Robertson faces three felony charges, including interference with child custody, unlawful restraint, and abandoning a child without intent to return.

Williamson County Sheriff Matt Lindemann said a missing child report mobilizes “numerous agencies and resources” critical to public safety.

“However, when someone intentionally misleads law enforcement to conceal their child, triggering a response involving helicopters, drones, ATVs, K9s, and dozens of emergency personnel, only for it to be revealed as an attempt to avoid complying with court orders, appropriate criminal charges are both warranted and necessary,” Lindemann added.

“We are fortunate and grateful that the child was located safely and was not harmed,” he added.