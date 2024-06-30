The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Kansas mother who vanished along with her two young daughters may have been coerced to travel to a religious rehabilitation facility in Mexico, according to investigators.

Martha Unger, 23, and her daughters Madilynn Grace Unger, 2, and Haylie Faith Unger, 1, were reported missing on Friday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation wrote in a post on Facebook.

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating the young family who were last seen at their home in rural Haskell County just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

Martha Unger, 23, and her young daughters have been missing since Friday ( Kansas Bureau of Investigation )

It’s believed Unger is driving a 2015 white Ford Explorer with the Kansas plate 301RJY.

Investigators said they believe Unger and her children may have been “coerced to travel to Mexico to a religious rehabilitation facility with Corney and Elizabeth Klaasen,” a couple who are in their fifties.

It is not clear how Unger and the couple know each other or which “religious rehabilitation facility” they may be traveling to. They are believed to be driving a white and black Chevy Blazer with a Mexico license plate.

Corney and Elizabeth Klaasen are believed to be driving a white and black Chevy Blazer with a Mexico license plate ( Kansas Bureau of Investigation )

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation did not provide further details, but only stated that they want to “check the welfare of Martha and her children,” and is asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to “call 911 immediately.”

Unger is described as a white female, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown hair, and green eyes. Both of her girls have blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators said they believe Unger and her children may have been ‘coerced to travel to Mexico to a religious rehabilitation facility with Corney and Elizabeth Klaasen’ ( Kansas Bureau of Investigation )

Corney and Elizabeth are in their fifties. Corney is a male, approximately 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He is clean shaven and last known wearing jeans and a button-up shirt.

A description of Elizabeth Klaasen was not shared, but a picture provided showed a woman with brown hair and glasses.

If you see the subjects or vehicles, you are asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office at 620-675-2289.