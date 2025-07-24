The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 22-year-old student’s body has been found in the Mississippi River days after she was last seen walking home from a Wisconsin bar, police say.

Police, her family and the local community had been searching for Eliotte Heinz, a Viterbo University graduate student, since July 20. Heinz was last seen at 3.20 a.m. that morning in La Crosse, Wisconsin, which borders Minnesota.

The tragic discovery was made Wednesday when a fisherman reported finding a body in the Mississippi River near Brownsville, Minnesota, police said.

The fisherman called 911 after making the discovery just south of Lawrence Lake Marina, 11 miles from the bar and on the opposite side of the Mississippi River. Authorities have since confirmed it is Heinz.

It was not immediately clear what happened to Heinz or whether any foul play was involved. La Crosse Police are investigating the incident and said an autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

open image in gallery The body of Eliotte Heinz, 22, was found in the Mississippi River after a days-long search for the graduate student ( La Crosse Police )

“This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search. Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends and all those who knew Eliotte,” La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said in a statement.

Her family thanked the community for the “outpouring of support” and assistance with search efforts.

Her relatives urged locals to continue sharing her information on social media and to check security cameras from the morning of July 20. “Even the smallest detail could make a difference,” her family said in a statement, shared by the university.

Members of the community have shared tributes to the late 22-year-old.

“There are no words that can ease the pain of losing someone so young, with so much life ahead of her. Our hearts go out to Eliotte’s family. We hold them in our prayers and stand with them in their grief,” Viterbo University President, Dr. Rick Trietley, said in a statement.

open image in gallery Heinz was last seen around 3.20 a.m. on July 20 walking home from a bar in Wisconsin, police say ( La Crosse Police )

The university announced plans to hold a memorial service in Heinz’s honor this fall.

“We are heartbroken by this loss and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” the school community said in a statement.

Minnesota Republican Congressman Brad Finstad called the situation “heartbreaking”.

“Heartbreaking tragedy near Brownsville this morning. Thank you to the Houston County Sheriff's Office and #MN01 first responders for bringing closure to Eliotte’s family. Keeping all of her loved ones in my prayers today,” he wrote in a social media post.