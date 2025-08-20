‘We need to find him’: Family claims cops took five hours to respond when they reported their child missing

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nearly five hours had passed before police in New Orleans responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old with autism – a crucial gap his family says may have cost precious time in finding him.

Bryan Vasquez, who is autistic and nonverbal, hasn’t been seen since the early morning hours of August 14 when he slipped out of his bedroom window.

Kristiane Morales-Fajardo, a family friend and spokesperson, said Bryan’s mother called 911 that morning and then later went in person to the New Orleans Police Department station – but hours passed before police responded.

According to the police department’s calls for service database, the call came from the same block where the boy’s family lives in the Michoud area around 10 a.m., Fox8Live reported. The data then reveals there is about a five hour gap between the call and when the NOPD dispatched an officer, at nearly 3 p.m.

open image in gallery Bryan Vasquez, who is autistic and nonverbal, has been missing since August 14 ( New Orleans Police Department )

An NOPD spokesperson would not confirm to Fox8Live how quickly officers responded, saying only that the department is conducting an internal review of the response. The Independent has reached out for comment.

Meanwhile, the search for Bryan continues as the spokesperson says the family is worried because the child requires daily medication and is especially vulnerable.

“We need to find him,” Morales-Fajardo said. “We need to be turning over every garbage can, every tire, everything out here in the city. We need to cut down every grass that’s overgrown. We need every light to be turned on. We need more, and we’re not going to stop.”

Ring cameras captured the boy walking through the neighborhood wearing only a diaper on Thursday morning, a source told Fox8Live, revealing that he later took off the diaper and was spotted naked on Sevres Street.

Morales-Fajardo said the family is demanding an Amber Alert be issued for the boy, arguing that the Level II Endangered Missing Child advisory that was sent out on Friday isn’t enough.

“We want to know why haven’t the local and state officials put out an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old child? Nonverbal, possibly without any clothing, that is in need of his medication?” Morales-Fajardo said.

“We need an Amber Alert,” she urged. “And we need the city and state leaders to be out here with this family, using their resources to help us find Bryan.”

open image in gallery Bryan Vasquez’s family says it took nearly five hours for police to respond to their missing child report ( New Orleans Police Department )

Louisiana State Police said Amber Alerts are reserved for confirmed child abductions that meet strict federal guidelines. Because Bryan was not believed to be abducted, the agency issued the lesser advisory, which allowed his information to be shared on highway signs and social media.

In the meantime, police are asking residents in the area to check their backyards, sheds, under raised homes, and to review security footage from the morning of August 14.

Search crews from the United Cajun Navy have been called in to cover canals and wooded areas using boats, divers, and thermal drones.

Police say Bryan does not understand English or Spanish, and may be disoriented. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the New Orleans Police Department directly.

Bryan’s family, especially his sister, are desperate to have him back.

“We might not know where he is, but we have to find him,” Brianna said at a press conference. “We love him so much. We need to find him. We need him to come back.”