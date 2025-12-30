The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Minnesota hospital patient has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally attacking the health center’s security guard on Christmas Day.

Jonathan Winch, 35, of Wisconsin, has been charged with murder after Andrea Merrell, 43, was severely beaten outside M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming, about 33 miles northeast of Minneapolis, KARE 11 reported.

Merrell was working security at the hospital the evening of December 25 when a patient, identified as Winch, fled the emergency department after being placed on a medical hold, according to a criminal complaint.

The guard was found by first responders with “severe head trauma, agonal breathing, and a very weak pulse,” CBS News Minnesota reported.

She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she died two days after the attack. The Ramsey County medical examiner determined her cause of death was “traumatic head injuries due to physical assault.”

open image in gallery A Minnesota hospital security guard died two days after she was attacked by a fleeing patient on Christmas Day, authorities said ( Google )

At the time police arrived, just before 5:30 p.m., they made contact with Winch, who was attempting to get into a hospital security vehicle. When an officer drove up to the vehicle, Winch allegedly jumped onto the windshield of the cop car.

After trying to remove Winch from the windshield, officers ordered him to the ground and then Tased him when he failed to follow law enforcement’s commands, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Winch physically fought with an officer for several minutes before backup officers arrived to help detain him. Prosecutors claim that during the struggle, Winch told the officer, “I didn’t mean to hurt her.”

Security footage reviewed by police also allegedly showed Winch and Merrell’s physical altercation, which ended with Winch on top of Merrell, repeatedly striking her as she laid on the ground, according to the reports.

Winch faces a second-degree murder charge. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Merrell’s loved ones said she was called to public service.

“She was passionate about the things that she wanted to achieve,” her friend, David Velasquez, told CBS. “To have it cut short because she was giving herself to a greater cause is just kind of a true testament to her.”

In a statement, Merrell’s employer said she was a “valued member of our security team.”

“Andrea was a valued member of our security team, and our hearts are with her loved ones and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time. We are focused on supporting our teams and ensuring they have the resources they need,” M Health Fairview said.