Six children including baby rescued from locked storage unit in Milwaukee

Six children, including a baby, were discovered in a storage unit by police in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

A man, 33, and a woman, 26, have been taken into custody after police found the children locked in a storage unit at the StorSafe lot near 27th and Silver Spring, north of the city.

Officers responded to a report around 1.30 am on Tuesday of children being locked in the unit and found six kids, aged two months, two years, three years, five years, seven years, and nine years old, uninjured.

The Milwaukee Police Department described the situation as a child abuse and neglect incident, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Independent has reached out to the police department for comment.

open image in gallery Six children were found in a StorSafe in Milwaukee ( Google Street View )

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review charges in the incident.

Someone who lives close to the unit told TMJ4 that they noticed a family lurking around the facility in recent weeks. That person said that they saw the family leave in the morning and return to the area at night.

One woman, Tonya Lowe, told the television station how the discovery of the kids impacted her.

"It touched my heart. I had to come out. I could not believe it," she said. "We have failed these kids. We don’t need to be cruel and treat our kids like animals and lock them in places they don’t deserve to be put in."

Another woman said she saw the children riding bikes there a week ago.

"I’m surprised they weren’t caught sooner," she told the network. "I said, okay, what are the kids doing back there?"

StorSafe has the right to comment on the incident publicly.