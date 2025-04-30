The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Milwaukee man is behind bars for allegedly committing a slew of heinous sex acts against two young girls for years, and then chaining them in his basement when they didn’t obey.

David Boyd, 64, was arrested last week and charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, physical abuse of a child, trafficking of a child and false imprisonment, according to Milwaukee police.

Chilling photos and graphic details of his alleged crimes were laid out in a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County on April 26.

An investigation into Boyd began earlier this year after one of the girls told her new foster parents about the abuse and the parents contacted Child Protective Services on January 7.

open image in gallery Chilling photos and graphic details of David Boyd’s alleged crimes were revealed in a complaint as told by one of the girls he allegedly abused for girls, which included chaining her on a hook in his basement (pictured) ( Milwaukee criminal complaint )

The two young sisters, who were just eight and five, were living with a friend of their mother’s, whom they called GG, at the time of the alleged abuse, according to police. Boyd was reportedly dating GG at the time, according to The News & Observer.

Boyd allegedly locked one of the girls in his basement with her hands chained to a pipe, she told police, adding that he would leave her with just a piece of bread to eat and that she was forced to drink water from a puddle off the dirty concrete basement floor.

When police executed a search warrant at Boyd’s Milwaukee home on April 16, they found multiple knives and blades.

Photos taken inside the house showed a chain hook hanging in the basement and a piece of bread left behind.

open image in gallery Photos taken inside the house showed a chain hook hanging in the basement and a piece of bread ( Milwaukee criminal complaint )

The girls also told police that over the years, Boyd allegedly “routinely cut her arms with a knife if he was mad or if she was not listening to him,” as well as other parts of her body, including private areas, leaving behind scars.

One of the girls also told police that she had been sold for sex to several men while she was at Boyd’s house.

Prosecutors said Boyd has denied the allegations and claimed the girls were just “jealous that he was a father to his daughter but not to them.”

open image in gallery Both girls drew diagrams of the basement where they claimed Boyd kept them during the abuse ( Milwaukee criminal complaint )

Boyd also denied that the girls had ever been in his basement.

But when investigators showed him diagrams the girls had drawn, he “immediately jumped up, stating he needed to use the bathroom or he was going to urinate his pants,” authorities said.

Boyd appeared in court on Sunday [April 27] where his bond was set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.