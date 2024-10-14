Child, 5, found dead in pond after going missing in Maryland

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old child has been found dead in a pond after he was reported missing on Sunday, officials said.

Miles McMahon, 5, who reportedly had autism, was last seen on CCTV footage wearing a red T-shirt, no pants and shoes as he left his home “skipping through his front yard”, Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

But in the early hours of Monday, Miles’ body was discovered floating in a pond only a short distance from his home in the Bannister neighborhood, Waldorf, Maryland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCSO announced his death on Facebook stating: “After hours of searching for Miles McMahon, age 5, unfortunately, he was located in a pond, not too far from his house a short time ago and was deceased.

“The pond and the area surrounding it had been our primary focus.

An extensive search team involving divers and police dogs was launched in the wake of the child’s absence on Sunday ( Charles County Sheriff’s Office )

“Although the pond had been searched earlier in the day by another unit, the Maryland State Police dive team responded this evening to check the pond again and found Miles.

“We are heartbroken along with Miles’ family and all of you. Please keep Miles and his family in your thoughts and prayers as well as all first responders and all of those who assisted. We will provide more updates when they become available.”

According to a press release, officers were called to a property on St. Pauls Drive at 11am on Sunday with the report of a missing child.

Family members alerted cops after looking for Miles but were unable to find him.

Authorities quickly established a search area with a focus on ponds and bodies of water nearby.

In an extensive search, search teams, drones, police, dive teams, and dogs were deployed to locate the boy.

Police are yet to announce a cause of death for Miles, who was last seen ‘skipping in his front yard’ ( Charles County Sheriff’s Office )

On Sunday, locals were asked to stay clear of other people’s gardens and the search area near St. Pauls Drive and Piney Church Road. They were also instructed to pay attention to and search their yards, pools, trees, and any small hiding places for Miles.

Police also requested that anyone with home security cameras contact the Sheriff’s Office if they had anything of value to aid the search.

Concerned about Miles’ state, police warned on Sunday: “Miles could be hiding or be afraid of the commotion. For people living in the area, please turn on your porch lights and backyard lights.

“For those searching outside the perimeter, please be cautious and call 9-1-1 with relative info. We have an amazing community and it’s clear everyone cares so much. Please continue to share this post.”

The Independent has contacted the CCSO for further comment.