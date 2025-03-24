The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Michigan man who allegedly left a sexually explicit note on a teenager’s car is facing several charges after police say they tracked him down using the phone number included on the note.

Police responded to a Target in Auburn Hills around 6 p.m. on March 18 after a 17-year-old woman said she found an explicit note on her car offering to pay her for sexual favors.

When police reached out through the number on the note, they connected with Thomas Mellick Hensler, a 38-year-old Clarkston resident, who was still in the Target parking lot, police said.

The suspect was still in his parked vehicle when police tracked him down. As he was being taken into custody, officers found suspected methamphetamine, police said in a press release.

open image in gallery Hensler allegedly left a sexually explicit note on a teenager’s car at Target in Michigan last week ( Auburn Hills Police Department )

Hensler was charged with child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned on March 25 and his bond was set at $25,000 cash. He is currently in the Oakland County Jail.

If Hensler posts bond, he will be ordered to wear a GPS tether and is prohibited from returning to Target in Auburn Hills or having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

“According to Auburn Hills Police, multiple parents have since reported their children found similar notes on their cars with the same phone number,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said, according to CBS News. “If you believe your children were targeted in this way, please contact your local police. We take every incident seriously because we need to know if this was serial behavior.”

If convicted of child sexually abusive activity, Hensler faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. He faces an additional 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

Hensler is expected back in court on March 27, 2025.