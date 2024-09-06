Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A newlywed couple has been charged after they allegedly ran over their groomsman on their wedding day.

Now, instead of a honeymoon, the Michigan couple face time behind bars.

James Shirah, 22, and his bride Savanah Collier, 21, were in an SUV, with Shirah behind the wheel, when the vehicle slammed into Terry Taylor Jr. on August 30, according to the Flint Police Department.

Taylor, 29, was rushed to nearby Hurley Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the incident stemmed from an argument between the newlyweds and the groomsman following the wedding celebrations at Flint Pizzeria.

Police say James Shirah, 22, and his bride Savanah Nicole Collier, 21, ‘intentionally struck’ their groomsman after an argument at their wedding . Shirah has been charged with second-degree murder ( Flint Police Department )

“After the wedding (Taylor) was involved in an argument, which led to him being intentionally struck by a large SUV that was traveling at a high rate of speed,” police said.

There was no word on what the argument was over.

Shirah was charged with second-degree murder. His bride has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact to a felony. Prosecutor David Leyton said he had never seen anything “quite like this.”

“I’ve seen people running over other people but not so soon after a wedding,” he added.

The fatal incident happened on the street in front of a home where celebrations continued after the wedding.

Collier, 21, has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact to a felony ( Flint Police Department )

Leyton said the bride and groom left the scene and didn’t go to police until the next day, which made it “more difficult to unravel what happened.”

Taylor was a dad of three — and expected a fourth with his fiancee Nikki Robinson, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

“We (myself and his family) are trying to give him the burial that he wanted and deserves. He was an amazing person so many people love him. This was completely unexpected and a lot of lives are effected by this loss,” Robinson wrote.

Collier posted $1,000 of her $4,000 bond on Wednesday.

Shirah was being held in jail without bond. He is next slated to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on September 12.