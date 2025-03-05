The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three Michigan brothers have been declared dead more than 14 years after they disappeared at Thanksgiving in 2010 in a small-town tragedy that remains unsolved despite an explicit belief by investigators that their father is responsible.

Lenawee County Judge Catherine Sala granted the request that was made by the boys’ mother Tanya Zuvers, who said they deserve the respect that they didn’t get at the end of their young lives.

“We may not have their bodies, but their life still meant something,” Zuvers testified near the end of the hearing in Lenawee County in southern Michigan this week.

The judge set Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton’s date of death for November 26, 2010.

“This is a case of terrible and longstanding impact on the community of Lenawee,” Sala said. “No condolences will ever be enough for such loss suffered.”

open image in gallery This plaque honors the missing Skelton brothers in the municipal park on the banks of Bean Creek in Morenci, Michigan ( The Detroit News, 2017 )

The boys were ages 9, 7, and 5 when they disappeared while they were with their father, John Skelton, at Thanksgiving in 2010. Skelton and the boys’ mother had been going through a divorce at the time.

They were supposed to return to Zuvers the next morning. Instead, they were gone. Police later determined Skelton's phone was in Ohio at 4:30 a.m. before it was turned off and then turned back on at 6 a.m. in Morenci.

Skelton denied harming his sons and said they were with an underground group for their safety, among other murky explanations, according to investigators.

They have not been found, despite countless searches of woods and water in Michigan and Ohio and tips from across the country.

Police believe Skelton, 53, is responsible, however, he has not been charged with killing his sons.

By November, Skelton is expected to complete a 15-year prison sentence for his failure to return the boys to Zuvers, the only conviction in the saga.

open image in gallery Police believe John Skelton, 53, is responsible, however, he has not been charged with killing his sons ( Michigan Department of Corrections via AP )

On Wednesday, the judge, however, rejected a request to also acknowledge that the boys’ father murdered the children.

“To make such a finding, the court would only be joining those voices offering such speculation and theory given the lack of information,” Sala said.

Skelton had previously declined to participate in the hearing to have the brothers declared dead, stating in a video from prison: “Anything I say isn’t going to make a difference.”

Since November 2010, Zuvers has prayed someone “would cure her broken heart” with news about their whereabouts or that John Skelton would explain what really happened, attorney R. Burke Castleberry said in a court filing.

“Heartbreakingly, none of that has occurred,” he wrote.

Years have passed, but people in Morenci have not forgotten the Skelton brothers. A plaque with their names and images is attached to a rock at a park near Bean Creek. It says, “Faith, Hope, Love.”