Mother charged with abuse after children found in ‘revolting’ squalor

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Michigan woman has been charged with child abuse after allegedly leaving her three children to live alone for years in a house teeming with trash and feces.

The 34-year-old, who has not been named, was charged on Wednesday, five days after police opened the door and discovered stomach-turning filth.

“These three kids were entrusted to the care of their mother ... and the evidence suggests that she effectively abandoned them to a revolting pit of refuse and squalor,” said Karen McDonald, the Oakland County prosecutor in suburban Detroit.

“What stands out the most for me is, no love,” McDonald said later during a news conference.

“There was nobody there to care for them.”

The 34-year-old mother was in custody and awaiting a court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

open image in gallery A sign from the City of Pontiac is stuck to a window at 660 Lydia ( Detroit News )

The siblings — a 15-year-old boy and two girls, aged 12 and 13 — were hiding when police entered the Pontiac home on Friday after a call from the landlord, who had not been paid since October.

“Police were astonished to find anyone in the location, because it appeared to be uninhabitable with piles of garbage and refuse several feet high,” McDonald said, noting that the toilet was not working.

open image in gallery Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald

The children were covered with feces, and the girls had trouble walking outside the home, she said.

Many neighbors told deputies they didn’t even know children lived there.

At a hospital they struggled with flushing a toilet and brushing their teeth “because they had not done it in years,” the prosecutor added.

McDonald said the children likely had been alone since 2020 or 2021, communicating with their mother only through text messages when they needed food.

Food drop-offs were then made by their mother or a stranger that were left on the porch each month.

She was living elsewhere in Pontiac, 20 miles (about 30 kilometers) north of Detroit.