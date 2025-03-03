The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Nearly 15 years after their disappearance, a mother is petitioning a judge to declare her three sons legally dead. The boys vanished after a Thanksgiving visit with their father, a case that has haunted the small town of Morenci in Michigan near the Ohio border and remains unsolved.

Authorities suspect the father, John Skelton, is responsible for the boys' disappearance, though he has never been charged with their deaths. He is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for failing to return the children to their mother, Tanya Zuvers. This conviction represents the sole legal action stemming from the tragic saga.

In an unusual hearing, a Lenawee County judge began reviewing evidence on Monday. Zuvers herself testified, along with police investigators who detailed the extensive, years-long search for Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton. The hearing offers a rare public glimpse into the investigation and the ongoing agony of a mother seeking closure.

Since November 2010, Zuvers has prayed someone "would cure her broken heart" with news about their whereabouts or that John Skelton would explain what really happened, attorney R. Burke Castleberry said in a court filing.

“Heartbreakingly, none of that has occurred,” he wrote.

open image in gallery This plaque honors the missing Skelton brothers in the municipal park on the banks of Bean Creek in Morenci, Mich., on Jan. 27, 2017. ( The Detroit News, 2017 )

Nathan Piwowarski, a lawyer in Cadillac, Michigan, who specializes in probate and estate law, said there can be many reasons to have someone declared dead, including "personal closure for the family."

A court declaration also could “give someone authority to pursue a wrongful death claim or other civil claim,” said Piwowarski, who is not involved in the case.

Castleberry declined to comment ahead of the hearing. Skelton, 53, appeared in court Monday by video conference from prison but said he didn't want to participate.

“Everyone has got lawyers. I don't,” he told Judge Catherine Sala. “I'm at a disadvantage. Anything I say isn’t going to make a difference.”

open image in gallery This photo provided by Michigan Department of Corrections shows John Skelton

The brothers, ages 9, 7 and 5, lived in Morenci, a small community next to the Ohio border, 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Zuvers was seeking a divorce from Skelton in fall 2010 and the boys were with him, a few doors away, on Thanksgiving.

They were supposed to return to Zuvers the next morning. Instead, they were gone. Police later determined Skelton's phone was in Ohio at 4:30 a.m. before it was turned off and then turned back on at 6 a.m. in Morenci.

Skelton denied harming his sons and said they were with an underground group for their safety, among other murky explanations, according to investigators.

People spent weeks searching woods and waters in Michigan and Ohio. While in prison, Skelton told authorities that a man who helps people leave Amish communities might know about the boys, but Castleberry said it was “another lie.”

Investigators at the court hearing “will detail the farfetched, unfathomable yarns John Skelton spun, leading authorities on one wild goose chase after another,” Castleberry said.

Years have passed, but people in Morenci have not forgotten the Skelton brothers. A plaque with their names and images is attached to a rock at a park near Bean Creek. It says, “Faith, Hope, Love.”