More than 60 dogs have been rescued from a “physically revolting” house of horrors in Michigan, as dozens more animals were found dead, according to authorities.

The Flint Township Police Department went to the home to execute a search warrant Tuesday and were met with “overwhelming filth” and “toxic air.”

In a bodycam video from one of the officers shared online, dogs can be heard barking as police walk through the garbage-filled home with face masks and gloves.

“Ammonia levels inside the home tested at a hazardous concentration. The air burned the eyes and lungs. Officers had to work in shifts because remaining inside for extended periods was unsafe,” Flint Township police said in a Facebook post.

open image in gallery More than 60 dogs have been rescued from a 'physically revolting' house of horrors in Michigan, as dozens more animals were found dead, according to authorities ( Genesse County Animal Control )

Authorities said they rescued 61 dogs and 3 cats who were “surrounded by piles of feces, rotting furniture, and air quality that no living creature should be forced to endure.”

“We documented everything and removed every living animal through conditions that were physically revolting and emotionally draining, because those animals had no one else in that moment,” the Flint Township police said.

Authorities said 26 dogs and a cat living in the squalor did not make it.

“The deceased animals were found inside trash bags near the front door as if they were garbage waiting to be taken out. Lives reduced to trash bags,” Flint Township police said.

open image in gallery Aside from the 61 dogs and 3 cats rescued, 26 dogs and a cat were found dead at the home, according to authorities ( Genesee County Animal Control )

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made in the case and authorities said an investigation remains ongoing.

“This was not a temporary lapse in judgment. Conditions like this do not happen overnight. This was prolonged suffering,” authorities said.

The Independent has reached out to Flint Township police for comment.

Genesee County Animal Control, which worked with police in the rescue, shared a glimpse into the heartbreaking moment when authorities found the traumatized pups.

open image in gallery Genesee County Animal Control said of the rescued dogs, ‘They ran and hid, clinging to the few things that brought them comfort in their ‘home’ - a filthy bed, a ragged blanket, and most importantly, each other’ ( Genesee County Animal Control )

“The fear and uncertainty in the dogs’ eyes will forever stay with many of us,” animal control wrote on Facebook. “They ran and hid, clinging to the few things that brought them comfort in their ‘home’ - a filthy bed, a ragged blanket, and most importantly, each other. Their resilience has helped them survive, and now it’s time for a fresh start for these amazing dogs and cats.”

Animal control shared photos of the home with soiled furniture, dirt-covered floors, and trash littered throughout.

Every rescued animal was brought to the animal control’s shelter, which has now reached maximum capacity, according to officials.

open image in gallery The home was filled with toxic air and garbage, causing rescuers’ eyes and lungs to burn, according to authorities ( Genesee County Animal Control )

Animal control asked for donations to provide “life-saving” aid to the animals and they have raised more than $46,000 as of Wednesday evening.

Animal control celebrated the rescue but also mourned the loss of the animals who died in filth.

“Death showed no mercy to these animals, taking both puppies and adults. They were born into a life they never asked for and left this world without knowing the love, care, and happiness they were all so deserving of. Rest in peace, sweet babies,” animal control said.