A Michigan cop appeared in court after allegedly leaving his gun in a lunchbox outside a high school while watching a basketball game.

Jonathan Becher, an off-duty deputy with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, is facing one count of reckless use of a firearm.

Becher was arrested by the Lapeer Police Department in Lapeer County, about 30 minutes outside of Genesee County. According to a police report obtained by the Tri-County Times, Becher was attending a basketball game at Lapeer High School on Monday night and left his gun in the parking lot.

On Tuesday morning, a high school employee found the firearm inside the lunch box shortly before the school day started. The firearm was immediately turned over to police.

High school officials and police conducted an interior and exterior search of the premises shortly after the discovery.

“As a result of the collaborative efforts of district and city officials, it was determined that our students and staff were never in any danger,” said Superintendent Matt Wandrie in a letter to parents.

The Genessee County Sheriff’s Office was later notified of the incident. The Independent has contacted them for comment.

Becher was arraigned on Wednesday and released on a $500 personal recognizance bond.

His boss, the Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, said his office would be conducting an investigation into the matter in conjunction with the Lapeer Police Department.

A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18.

“There will be harsh consequences,” Swanson said in a statement.