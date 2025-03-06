Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake in the Hamptons named ‘Officer of the Year’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The police officer who famously failed to recognize Justin Timberlake as he arrested him for DWI in the Hamptons has been named “Officer of the Year” in the affluent town of Sag Harbor.

Timberlake, 44, was arrested on June 18, 2024, after he ran a red light and was recklessly swerving on the road. When Officer Michael Arkinson approached the car, the “SexyBack” singer had bloodshot glassy eyes and alcohol on his breath, according to a criminal complaint.

Now, nine months later, Arkinson has been named as Sag Harbor Village Police Department’s “Officer of the Year.” The honor was handed out at a ceremony hosted by the Southampton Kiwanis Club on January 31, reports The Sag Harbor Express.

Timberlake, a 10-time Grammy winner, “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests” and repeatedly refused to take a breathalyzer, prior to his apprehension.

Arkinson, a rookie cop, joined the force in March 2024, aged 23, and was just three months into the role when he had his run-in with The Social Network star.

Chief Rob Drake commended Arkinson saying: “Although Officer Arkinson was newly hired last year, he has made an immediate impact within the department and the community.”

Arkinson’s arrest became the face of the viral “This is going to ruin the tour” meme – words that Timberlake allegedly muttered under his breath as he was stopped.

open image in gallery Timberlake was arrested by the rookie cop on June 18, 2024, he told the arresting officer he had “one martini” at a hotel in the Hamptons ( Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty )

The young officer, who was cluelessly unaware the driver was Timberlake, responded: “What tour?”

Timberlake responded by stating, “The world tour,” which was already underway at the time of the arrest.

A bartender at the Hamptons hotel where the pop star was partying before his DWI arrest claims the singer had “one martini” before leaving.

In September, the singer pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a lesser traffic charge compared to DWI, in a New York State court.

He was reportedly fined $500 with a $260 surcharge, ordered to perform community service at a non-profit of his choosing, and agreed to a 90-day suspension of his driver's license, reported The New York Times, and Billboard.

“I understand that I have a platform … to everyone watching and listening, even if you have only one drink, do not get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives,” he said on the day of his court appearance.

“This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening now can learn from this mistake, I certainly have,” he added.

His attorney, Edward Burke, said he was pleased with the reduced charge, and disputed reports that suggested Timberlake was drunk when Arkinson arrested him, CBS News reported.

The Independent contacted Chief Rob Drake for comment.