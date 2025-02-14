The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Authorities in LA have put out a $20,000 reward for any information relating to the violent murder of a 23-year-old college student in Santa Clarita, northwest of the downtown area.

Menghan Zhuang, who also went by the pseudonym Emily King, was found battered with “several injuries to her upper body” inside her two-bedroom apartment, close to the CalArts campus where she was a sophomore, on February 4.

Zhuang lived in the U.S. for close to four years having moved from her native China on a student visa.

Authorities went to her home after receiving a “person unresponsive” call. Responding officers administered emergency aid but the coed was pronounced at the scene.

Investigators have revealed that they are now searching for a man who went to Zhuang’s apartment the night before her body was discovered. Surveillance video showed him leaving her home through a second-floor window hours before her the police were called.

The person of interest was described as “a male in his 20s of Asian descent” and “pictured in a black long-sleeve button-up shirt and black pants.” Police have not speculated on the pair’s relationship.

The $20,000 reward for information came as a result of a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion. The reward has been in effect since February 13.

open image in gallery Zhuang was discovered with brutal injuries to her upper body and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, earlier this month ( Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department )

The victim’s roommate is said to be cooperating with the investigation and is not a person of interest.

Lieutenant Michael Modica said the victim did have an older boyfriend but would not say if there were any reported instances of domestic violence involving the pair.

Police showed the photograph of the man of interest during a press conference on Thursday.

Investigators believe people in the local area would have seen the person of interest and may have known who he was.

“It was clear that this was not a random act of violence and Menghan somehow knew the person of interest, evident by bringing that person into her apartment”, Modica stated.

“We hope people will have the courage to come forward and help investigators identify the individual responsible for this senseless and violent act and help bring justice and a sense of closure to the family.”

Her father and sister both arrived in Newhall Wednesday from China – they were not at the conference. “The father has lost a daughter and the sister lost her sister. They’re very hurt by this incident,” Modica said.

open image in gallery Police are urgently looking for a man who was seen fleeing her apartment on the day her body was discovered (pictured) ( Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department )

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers on (800) 222-TIPS (8477), callers can remain anonymous if they prefer.