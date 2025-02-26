The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

California Governor Gavin Newsom during the first episode of his new podcast that he has ordered an investigation into whether or not the Menendez brothers are fit to be released.

The “risk assessment” will be under the purview of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office ahead of the brother’s March 20 and 21 court appearances which will determine if they are to be resentenced for shooting their parents dead in 1989.

“Today I just notified the LA DA as well as the Menendez attorney, including victims that I have directed the board of parole hearings to do what we call a ‘risk assessment investigation’ into their applications specifically for commutation,” Newsom said of the infamous case on Wednesday.

“The question for the board is a rather simple one: Do Eric and Lyle Menendez, do they pose a current what we call unreasonable risk to public safety?”

The brothers were convicted in 1996 of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, and have been embroiled in numerous appeals for freedom, alleging the murders were prompted by years of sexual abuse. Prosecutors eventually made a successful case, convincing the jury the brothers were spoiled and were motivated by the financial windfall they would receive upon their parents’ deaths, estimated to be $14 million.

Newsom said the risk assessment would be conducted by experts in public safety as well as forensic psychologists, adding that the findings would be made available to the judges presiding over the resentencing motion.

open image in gallery Erik, on the left, and Lyle, on the right, pictured in recent photos ( Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility )

“There's no guarantee of outcome here.”, said Newsom.

He concluded by stating: “My office conducts dozens and dozens of these clemency reviews on a consistent basis, but this process simply provides more transparency, which I think is important in this case, as well as provides us more due diligence before I make any determination for clemency.”

In October 2024, former LA County prosecutor George Gascón made a case for the brother’s freedom saying: "I believe the brothers were subject to a tremendous amount of dysfunction in their home and molestation.

Defending that while there was no excuse for murder, "I believe they have paid their debt to society", he added.

In November, Gascon was defeated in a landslide election by current LA DA, Nathan Hochman. Hochman has spoken against resentencing the brothers.

He cited what he described as a pattern of “lies and deception” before and during the court hearings, including the Menendez brothers’ changing versions of events around the killings.

open image in gallery Governor Gavin Newsom announced he’d directed the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office to probe further into the brothers’ plea for clemency just weeks ahead of their scheduled court date ( AP )

The battle of the Menendez case not only caused friction in the public eyes of the court but also within the DA’s office.

Earlier this month, prosecutors Brock Lunsford and Nancy Theberge, working under Hochman, announced they were suing for damages from his office for “harassment, discrimination, and retaliation following their recommended re-sentencing of convicted murderers Erik and Lyle Menendez,” in a letter.

Lunsford and Theberge believe the pair should be resentenced and ultimately released on parole. They said they were outraged at Hochman’s response to a memorandum they submitted in October 2024, which recommended resentencing.