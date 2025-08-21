Menendez brothers’ parole hearing to begin as duo who killed parents 30 years ago push for prison release: Live
Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison with no parole in 1996 for 1989 murders but became eligible for release earlier this year
The Menendez brothers will present their cases for parole, marking the closest they have come to securing freedom since their convictions nearly 30 years ago for murdering their parents.
Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced in 1996 to life imprisonment for fatally shooting their father, Jose Menendez, and mother, Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. They were 18 and 21 at the time. Defense attorneys argued the brothers acted in self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father; prosecutors claimed they murdered their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.
The brothers became eligible for parole after a Los Angeles judge in May reduced their sentences from life in prison without the possibility of parole to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible under California law because they were under 26 when they committed their crimes.
A panel of two or three parole hearing officers will evaluate the brothers individually. Erik Menendez will have his hearing Thursday morning, followed by Lyle Menendez on Friday, via video conference from prison in San Diego.
If the board grants parole, a 120-day review period will follow. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom then has 30 days to affirm or deny the parole.
Menendez brothers to face parole board seeking freedom after 30 years in prison
The Menendez brothers will present their cases for parole as they push for their freedom almost 30 years after being convicted of murdering their parents.
A panel of two or three parole hearing officers will evaluate Erik and Lyle Menendez individually. Erik Menendez will have his hearing Thursday morning, followed by Lyle Menendez on Friday, via video conference from prison in San Diego.
The brothers became eligible for parole in May when a Los Angeles judge reduced their sentences from life in prison without the possibility of parole to 50 years to life.
Under California law, they immediately became eligible because they were under 26 when they committed their crimes.