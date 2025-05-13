Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez, have been in prison for nearly 30 years ( AP )

A long-awaited resentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez is set to get underway today and tomorrow to decide whether the brothers should get a chance at freedom after serving nearly 30 years in prison for murdering their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

If the Los Angeles judge shortens their sentences, the brothers would still need approval from the state’s parole board to get out of prison. They could then potentially go free on time served.

The Menendez brothers were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing their father Jose Menendez and mother Kitty Menendez.

Defense attorneys argued the brothers acted out of self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, but prosecutors said they killed their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The case has captured the public’s attention for decades — and the Netflix drama “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and documentary “The Menendez Brothers” brought new attention to the case.

Last year, former LA County District Attorney George Gascón opened the door to possible freedom for the brothers by asking a judge to reduce their sentences. But the newly elected district attorney Nathan Hochman has since reversed course and opposed the brothers’ resentencing.

The brothers will appear at the hearing virtually. It was unclear if they will testify.