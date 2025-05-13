Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set to get underway after months of delays: Live

Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing their parents

Andrea Cavallier
Tuesday 13 May 2025 10:25 EDT
Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez, have been in prison for nearly 30 years
Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez, have been in prison for nearly 30 years (AP)

A long-awaited resentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez is set to get underway today and tomorrow to decide whether the brothers should get a chance at freedom after serving nearly 30 years in prison for murdering their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

If the Los Angeles judge shortens their sentences, the brothers would still need approval from the state’s parole board to get out of prison. They could then potentially go free on time served.

The Menendez brothers were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing their father Jose Menendez and mother Kitty Menendez.

Defense attorneys argued the brothers acted out of self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, but prosecutors said they killed their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The case has captured the public’s attention for decades — and the Netflix drama “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and documentary “The Menendez Brothers” brought new attention to the case.

Last year, former LA County District Attorney George Gascón opened the door to possible freedom for the brothers by asking a judge to reduce their sentences. But the newly elected district attorney Nathan Hochman has since reversed course and opposed the brothers’ resentencing.

The brothers will appear at the hearing virtually. It was unclear if they will testify.

A timeline of the Menendez brothers' double-murder case

Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent nearly 30 years in prison for the double murder of their parents.

But now they face a chance at freedom.

Here’s a look at their case over the last three decades:

Andrea Cavallier13 May 2025 15:33

Live updates on Menendez brothers resentencing

After months of delays, a resentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez is set to begin today in Los Angeles.

A judge will hear arguments from both sides and then will decide whether the brothers should get a chance at freedom after serving nearly 30 years in prison for murdering their parents in 1989.

underway today and tomorrow to decide whether the brothers should get a chance at freedom after serving nearly 30 years in prison for murdering their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

Follow along for updates...

Andrea Cavallier13 May 2025 15:22

