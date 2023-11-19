Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Tennessee launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly shot three women and a teenage girl to death and critically wounded another teen at three separate locations on Saturday night.

Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9.22pm on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined there were two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed and a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded. Another woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, Memphis police spokesperson Christopher Williams said.

Police said they believe the same suspect was responsible for the shootings and began a search for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, the Memphis police said.

The exact times of the shootings at all the crime scenes were not immediately released in a police statement warning the public not to approach Christian, who was believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

