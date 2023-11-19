Jump to content

Manhunt in Memphis after suspect shoots dead three women and girl, 13, in separate locations

Each shooting believed to be domestic violence situation, police say

Rituparna Chatterjee
Sunday 19 November 2023 06:01

FILE: Drive-by shooting caught on camera in Memphis

Police in Tennessee launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly shot three women and a teenage girl to death and critically wounded another teen at three separate locations on Saturday night.

Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9.22pm on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined there were two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed and a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded. Another woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, Memphis police spokesperson Christopher Williams said.

Police said they believe the same suspect was responsible for the shootings and began a search for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, the Memphis police said.

The exact times of the shootings at all the crime scenes were not immediately released in a police statement warning the public not to approach Christian, who was believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

(Additional inputs from agencies)

