California police are looking for an “at-risk” 9-year-old who was last seen about a year ago.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Melodee Buzzard on Tuesday, after a school board official notified officers about the homeschooler’s “prolonged absence,” according to a statement.

Buzzard’s last verified contact was approximately a year ago, according to officials, and the most recent photograph of the 9-year-old was taken two years ago.

On Tuesday, deputies attempted to contact Buzzard and her mother Ashlee at the latter’s home in Lompoc, but neither was there. The following day, they visited again and found only Ashlee, ABC News reports. Police say they have “no clear explanation” for the girl’s whereabouts.

The Independent has contacted Ashlee Buzzard for comment.

Police are hunting for Melodee Buzzard, 9, a Santa Barbara County girl who was last seen about a year ago ( Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

Those with information about Buzzard’s disappearance or location are encouraged to contact detectives at (805) 681-4150 or use an anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171. The public can also submit tips online at SBSheriff.org.

“Even small details may be critical in helping investigators ensure her safety,” police said in a statement.

The Independent has contacted the Lompoc school district for comment.