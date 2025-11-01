The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

For nearly three weeks, 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard has been missing – and the mystery surrounding her disappearance took a new turn as FBI agents searched the family’s California home.

On Thursday, detectives escorted Melodee’s mother, 35-year-old Ashlee Buzzard, from the property to another location “that would not interfere with their ability to conduct a thorough search,” the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Local authorities, assisted by the FBI, also searched a storage locker and a rental car believed to have been used on a multi-state road trip that the mother and daughter took shortly before the child vanished.

Melodee’s disappearance was brought to light on October 14, when a Lompoc school district official reported her “prolonged absence.”

Deputies who went to the family’s home in Lompoc said they spoke with Ashlee, but “no verifiable explanation for [Melodee’s] whereabouts was provided,” according to the sheriff’s office.

open image in gallery On Thursday, authorities searched the home of Melodee Buzzard, along with a storage locker and rental car ( Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators now believe she was last seen a week earlier, on October 7, and may have been driven to Nebraska by her mother. Surveillance photos released last week appear to show the missing girl possibly in disguise.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said the images of the girl – her hood pulled tight, her hair hidden beneath a dark wig – were captured October 7 at a Lompoc car rental business, days before she vanished.

Investigators have narrowed the critical timeline to between October 7 and October 10, when Buzzard is believed to have driven from Lompoc to Nebraska and back in a white Chevrolet Malibu rental car. The rental car is no longer in the mother’s possession.

“Investigators understand that this three-day road trip went from Lompoc to the Nebraska area, with the return trip including the state of Kansas,” the sheriff’s office said last week. “Detectives are now focused on determining where Melodee was during those three days and where she may be now.”

Investigators believe the wig seen in the photos may have been used to alter the child’s appearance. They also noted that Ashlee is known to wear wigs. The mother has been uncooperative and has not provided any information about her daughter’s whereabouts, police added.

open image in gallery The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said the image of the girl was captured Oct. 7 at a Lompoc car rental business, days before she vanished ( Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

open image in gallery The search for Melodee began on October 14, after a school board official notified officers about her ‘prolonged absence’ ( Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

Melodee is considered at-risk due to her age and the length of her absence.

“Our detectives are following every lead in this case. We continue to seek information from the public that could help us find Melodee,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. “We remain determined to bring her home safely.”

Relatives on Melodee’s father’s side say they haven’t seen her in years. Local authorities say there have been no confirmed sightings of Melodee within the last year.

“She hasn’t let us see her for a few years,” Melodee’s aunt, Bridgett Truitt, told KEYT. “And all of us have tried. But we never stopped thinking about her or loving her or praying for her.”

“The Sheriff’s Office shares the community’s concern for Melodee’s safety and is committed to bringing her home,” Sheriff Brown added. “We are hopeful that Melodee might be with someone – perhaps an extended family member or friend – who may not be aware of the circumstances of her disappearance.”

open image in gallery Investigators have narrowed the critical timeline to between October 7 and October 10, when Buzzard is believed to have driven from Lompoc to Nebraska and back in a white Chevrolet Malibu rental car ( Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office )

Melodee is described as 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“We appreciate the FBI’s assistance in today’s searches,” Sheriff’s Lieutenant Chris Gotschall from the Criminal Investigation Division, said in the press release on Thursday.

“In cases like this, every detail matters and it is invaluable to have additional resources and specialized expertise. Collaboration with our federal partners allows us to ensure we’re using every available tool to help bring resolution to this case.”

This case remains a missing person investigation. There have been no arrests made in the case.

Anyone with information about the child’s disappearance or location are encouraged to contact detectives at (805) 681-4150 or use an anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171. The public can also submit tips online at SBSheriff.org.