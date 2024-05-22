The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A disgruntled Texas woman opened fire at McDonald’s drive-thru over missing hash browns and biscuits in her order.

Samantha Anthony, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records, after allegedly resorting to violence after she took issue with her McDonald’s meal, police said.

During the December 30, 2023 incident, Ms Anthony was accused of firing multiple gunshots from the driver’s side car window into a drive-thru window around 5am, the arrest warrant obtained by KSAT states.

At least eight gunshots were fired into the window while employees were working. No one was injured as employees ran for cover behind walls and equipment as the woman opened fire, the warrant detailed.

Ms Anthony fled after opening fire, police said.

“I heard the first shot, I kind of like had a late reaction," one unnamed employee told KENS5. "Whenever the other shot started ringing out, that’s when all of us in the front started ducking and sliding."

The employee working at the drive-thru said Ms Anthony ordered her food, picked it up, then drove away without issue.

Samantha Anthony, 32, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly firing shots at a McDonald’s ( Bexar County Sheriff’s Office )

However, 30 minutes later, Ms Anthony pulled back up at the McDonald’s and started to scream at employees that she did not get her order; the employee told the outlet, which reported included biscuits and hash browns.

"When I was talking to her, I noticed that she had the wrappers on her lap. I was just like, ‘Can I see the bag?’ Because I noticed the bag," the employee told the outlet. "[She said], ‘You didn’t give me a bag either,’ even though I could see it on her lap."

The employee claimed they tried to tell the woman they gave her the food, with the manager even checking surveillance footage; however, Ms Anthony kept insisting she did not receive her food.

After half an hour of debating with the employees over whether she received her food, the employees then claimed that Ms Anthony’s boyfriend visited the restaurant and asked the employees why they were ignoring her.

"She was hopping from the first drive-thru window to the second window, banging, talking, yelling," the employee claimed to the outlet.

The shooting occured at this McDonald’s in Lone Star, San Antonio, Texas ( Google Maps )

The situation then escalated to the point that Ms Anthony then allegedly started to fire at the drive-thru.

“I was crying, I was scared, I was having a panic attack,” the employee recalled.

Police tool the woman into custody by identifying her as the owner of a gold Cadillac SUV, which surveillance footage captured her driving away in, the affidavit states.

The police said her SUV was easily identified by a “white sticker of a rifle and a big A” plastered on her vehicle, as well as Ms Anthony being identified by several tattoos also visible in surveillance footage of the shooting.

Ms Anthony was booked into the Bexar County Jail on 16 May on a $75,000 bond.

The Independent has contacted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for further information.