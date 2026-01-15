The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A widower is suing a McDonald’s in Los Angeles after his wife was killed at the restaurant’s drive-thru, a lawsuit says.

Maria Vargas Luna died from injuries suffered during an incident at the Boyles Heights branch on March 9, 2024, while she and her husband Jose Juan Rangel were getting food.

Rangel’s suit alleges that “known vagrant” Charles Cornelius Green Jr killed his partner and accuses the outlet of failing to do enough to prevent her death.

“Defendants had the means and responsibility to prevent this tragedy,” Rangel’s lawsuit claims. “But this business location is notorious in the community for ignoring the safety of its paying customers.

"Their total inaction in the face of heightened risk directly contributed to the injuries and the death described in this complaint.”

According to the lawsuit, Green Jr attacked both Rangel and his partially blind wife after approaching their car window.

Rangel left the vehicle to confront the attacker, the suit says, with Luna getting out to come to her husband’s aid. Luna was pushed to the ground, it is claimed, hitting her head on the asphalt and going into cardiac arrest.

Luna was killed at the McDonald's location in Boyle Heights ( Google Streetview )

The authorities arrived after Luna fell unconscious. Medics later discovered that she had suffered a severe head trauma and brain damage caused by hitting the pavement.

Luna remained on life support for months after the attack before later dying from her injuries.

According to a statement from the LA County District Attorney’s office, seen by Fox 11, Green Jr was later charged with a felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

The felony charge was later dropped after Luna’s fall was determined to be accidental.

Rangel is suing for an undisclosed amount in monetary damages on the basis of alleged wrongful death, negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligent hiring, amongst other complaints. The Independent has contacted McDonald’s for comment.

While she was on life support, Luna’s step-daughter Veronica Rangel said her father was struggling to cope.

“We're all devastated because my father is beside himself, and he says he doesn't want to keep living without her because she was his world,” she said in a Fox & Friends First report.

“They've been married for 30 years, and all she did was give up her life trying to defend him, and my dad feels guilty.

“He feels sad. He feels angry. He feels like he's losing his life partner, his best friend, for something that should never have happened."