The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A McDonald’s employee in North Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a DoorDash driver during an argument inside the fast food joint.

Kevin Holland, 25, the McDonald’s worker, got into a verbal altercation with DoorDash driver, 25-year-old Samori Husamudeen, inside the restaurant on the night of December 26, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Holland then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Husamudeen multiple times, according to Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was a senseless act of violence,” West said. “In our community that can’t be tolerated, you know, for someone to lose their life, you know, over what appears to be a verbal altercation.”

open image in gallery Kevin Holland allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Samori Husamudeen ( Fayetteville Police Department )

Holland fled the scene after the shooting and was not located until the following day. Police say he was found at a Walmart in nearby Spring Lake, which is about 15 minutes from the McDonald’s where the shooting occurred.

It is not clear what led to the argument between the two men.

Holland was taken into custody and booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center. On Monday, he appeared in court in Cumberland County where he was charged with first-degree murder.

The judge said Holland could be looking at a life sentence or the death penalty, WTVD reported. The outlet learned that Husamudeen was not armed at the time of the shooting.

The owner of that McDonald’s told WNCN that the restaurant is “fully cooperating” with law enforcement, and supported its employees with counseling resources.

“Yesterday’s tragic events are shocking and upsetting to our entire team. We are supporting our crew with counseling resources and fully cooperating with local law enforcement.”

Husamudeen, a father of four, was remembered by loved ones as “kindhearted” and a “devoted” dad.

One of his family members told WTVD: “He loved his family, especially his kids. He always smiled, no matter what was thrown his way. He is truly going to be missed.”

DoorDash released a statement about the incident: “We are devastated by this tragic loss and our hearts are with Mr. Husamudeen’s loved ones. This was a horrible and tragic crime, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement in bringing the individual responsible to justice.”