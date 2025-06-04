McDonald’s employee fatally shot in parking lot after argument with manager escalates, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A McDonald’s employee was shot to death in the restaurant’s parking lot after an argument with his manager escalated, cops say.

The shooting happened Tuesday night outside a McDonald’s in north Houston after the off-the-clock employee, who was in his 20s, got into a dispute with his manager and the manager’s brother, local outlets KHOU and KPRC reported, citing police.

The manager’s brother then pulled out a gun and shot the employee multiple times, according to authorities.

The employee was struck in the arms and chest, and he ran to some apartments near the McDonald’s for help, police say. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

open image in gallery A McDonald’s employee was shot to death in the restaurant’s parking lot after an argument with his manager escalated, cops say ( Getty )

On Wednesday morning, the suspected shooter had not yet been captured. Police say they know who he is and expect to arrest the suspected gunman soon.