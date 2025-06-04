Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

McDonald’s employee fatally shot in parking lot after argument with manager escalates, cops say

The employee was shot multiple times by his manager’s brother, according to police.

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Wednesday 04 June 2025 09:25 EDT
A McDonald’s employee was shot to death in the restaurant’s parking lot after an argument with his manager escalated, cops say.

The shooting happened Tuesday night outside a McDonald’s in north Houston after the off-the-clock employee, who was in his 20s, got into a dispute with his manager and the manager’s brother, local outlets KHOU and KPRC reported, citing police.

The manager’s brother then pulled out a gun and shot the employee multiple times, according to authorities.

The employee was struck in the arms and chest, and he ran to some apartments near the McDonald’s for help, police say. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Wednesday morning, the suspected shooter had not yet been captured. Police say they know who he is and expect to arrest the suspected gunman soon.

