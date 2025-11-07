The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A McDonald’s customer who launched a hot cup of coffee at a Michigan store manager during a blazing row has now been identified, according to police.

A viral video, shared Tuesday by the Buena Vista Police Department, captures the moment a woman angrily confronts the manager at McDonald’s Dixie Highway location, claiming she had waited more than an hour for her online order and wanted a refund for two sandwiches.

The woman could be heard yelling at the employee and calling her a “liar.” The manager responded, “You've got your coffee. That's all that you were charged for. Your refund will take up to 48 hours.”

As the manager turned away, the customer yelled, "F*** you. Catch that hot-a** coffee,” before launching the scalding beverage over her back.

The employee suffered minor burns, Buena Vista Police Department detective Russ Pahssen told MLive.

open image in gallery The incident started as the customer was angry over the wait time for her food, police footage shows ( Buena Vista Police Department )

open image in gallery In a shocking turn of events, the customer then launches a cup of hot coffee over the employee ( Buena Vista Police Department )

Pahssen told the outlet that residents helped police identify the suspect, a 48-year-old woman, within minutes of posting the video.

“I must have gotten about 100 tips,” Pahssen said Wednesday. “Within about two minutes, we had her identified.”

Police updated the Facebook post, saying, "Thank you for all the quick responses. We have the suspect identified."

The department has not posted anything further about the incident on Facebook.

Pahssen added that police had not been able to locate the suspect. They have submitted paperwork to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office requesting that the woman be charged with felonious assault, he told the outlet.

The Independent has contacted the Buena Vista Police Department for further comment.