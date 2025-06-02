Mayor of small city in Georgia charged over child sex crimes, police say
Joseph Kelly has been the mayor of Climax for five years and is facing child sex charges.
The mayor of a small city in Georgia has been charged with a slew of child sex crimes, the state’s Bureau of Investigation announced.
Joseph Kelly, 38, was charged with two counts of child molestation. His wife, Natalie Kelly, 44, was also arrested, and is charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the couple into custody on Saturday after the mayor was accused of sexual contact with multiple minors, police said.
Joseph Kelly has been the mayor of the City of Climax , around four hours’ drive south of Atlanta, since January 2020. The city’s website said he is employed by the Decatur County School District.
“At this time, there is no indication that the alleged acts are related to his employment,” the sheriff’s office said as part of a written statement.
Kelly and his wife were booked into the Decatur County Jail.
Joseph Kelly has since been released on a $55,400 bond. Natalie Kelly was released after posting bond for $11,400.