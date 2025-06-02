The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The mayor of a small city in Georgia has been charged with a slew of child sex crimes, the state’s Bureau of Investigation announced.

Joseph Kelly, 38, was charged with two counts of child molestation. His wife, Natalie Kelly, 44, was also arrested, and is charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the couple into custody on Saturday after the mayor was accused of sexual contact with multiple minors, police said.

Joseph Kelly has been the mayor of the City of Climax , around four hours’ drive south of Atlanta, since January 2020. The city’s website said he is employed by the Decatur County School District.

open image in gallery Joseph Kelly, 38, who has been mayor of Climax since 2020, was arrested on a slew of child sex crimes, police say ( City of Climax )

“At this time, there is no indication that the alleged acts are related to his employment,” the sheriff’s office said as part of a written statement.

Kelly and his wife were booked into the Decatur County Jail.

Joseph Kelly has since been released on a $55,400 bond. Natalie Kelly was released after posting bond for $11,400.