Former Disney Channel star Matt Prokop has been arrested in Texas on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography.

Prokop, 35, is best known for his starring roles in High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008) and Disney Channel’s Geek Charming (2011). He is currently being held at the county jail in Victoria County, after his arrest on Christmas Eve, multiple outlets reported.

Crossroads Today, out of Victoria, reports that Prokop was arrested after authorities said he violated bond conditions tied to charges filed in 2024.

According to police, Prokop was originally arrested in 2024 on charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a family member.

On December 24, he was arrested at his home on charges of violation of bond conditions, evading, and resisting arrest. An additional charge of possession or promotion of child pornography was added after a warrant was signed on December 31, Crossroads Today reports.

Sarah Hyland and Matt Prokop dated for four years before the 'Modern Family' star filed a restraining order against Prokop ( Getty )

No contact information for Prokop was publicly available.

Prokop started out in the entertainment industry with minor roles in Hannah Montana and The Office before landing the role of Jimmie Zara in the third High School Musical movie.

He notably dated his Geek Charming co-star, Sarah Hyland, 35, in the early 2010s; however, their relationship ended in 2014 when Hyland was granted a restraining order against Propok after accusing him of domestic abuse.

The Modern Family star asked her on-screen mother, Julie Bowen, to help her “peacefully end” the relationship, according to court documents. Bowen claimed that she bought a flight ticket to send Prokop back to his home in Texas, but when he arrived at Hyland’s house and saw Bowen, he allegedly “ran outside into the backyard and began screaming” and threw a lighter at her.

He was reportedly admitted into rehab in August but left on September 21. Hyland claimed that doctors at the institute advised her to seek a restraining order against him due to his mental state.

A judge consequently ordered that Prokop must stay at least 100 yards away from Hyland and her dog at all times.

Propok’s last acting credit was in 2013’s April Apocalypse, which starred Reece Thompson, Matt Shively, George Lopez, and Roger Bart.

In an Instagram update posted in July 2024, Prokop shared that he had started selling adult content on OnlyFans and was engaged.