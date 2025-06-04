Mom dies from her injuries days after her 5-year-old was killed by a ‘drunk driver’ that slammed into their car

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother has died from her injuries days after her 5-year-old daughter was killed by a drunk driver who slammed into their car, according to local officials.

On May 24, a Massachusetts family got into a fatal crash that left a young girl, Krisha Patel, dead and her mother and brother injured. The mother, Minaben Patel, 38, has now died as well.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch said in a joint statement Tuesday, per Boston 25 News, that officials are “saddened by the loss to Minaben’s family and we extend our heartfelt condolences.”

The father, who was driving the family car, told authorities that the family was on the way to celebrate his son’s 14th birthday when he “saw a truck driving in his lane,” WCVB reported, citing a police report.

open image in gallery Minaben Patel, 38, has died from her injuries days after her 5-year-old daughter, Krisha Patel, was killed by a drunk driver who slammed into their car, according to local officials ( Town of Medway/Facebook )

“He tried to avoid being hit by the truck by turning left into the opposite lane of travel, but they ended up colliding anyway,” the police report said.

The district attorney said in a previous press release that James Blanchard, the driver of the pickup truck that collided with the Patels’ car, was arrested and charged with “motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol,” among other charges. A not guilty plea has been entered on Blanchard’s behalf, per WCVB.

Prosecutor Christopher Meade claimed that on the day of the crash, Blanchard said he had two beers at his landscaping job, and when he left, he opened a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka, started drinking out of it and drove home, according to reports.

Meade claimed that police found another 1.75-liter bottle of vodka in Blanchard’s truck that Blanchard told authorities was “from the night before,” the local outlet reported.

WCVB reported that authorities said Blanchard had a blood alcohol level of .189 - more than double the .08 legal driving limit.

The town of Medway — which is a 10-minute drive north of Franklin, where the crash occurred — paid tribute to Minaben Patel in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Minaben was a devoted mother, a loving wife, and a dear friend to many,” the town said, adding, “Together, we remember and celebrate a life marked by love, kindness, and quiet strength.”

The Patel family had an obituary published for little Krisha on May 31, which read, in part: "Our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to such a precious little soul. In her short time with us, she filled the world with laughter, wonder, and love. Her smile could brighten the darkest day, and her kind heart touched everyone she met.”