The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A staff member at a residential therapeutic school in Massachusetts has died after she was kicked in the chest by a student.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday night when Amy Morrell, 53, was working with fellow staff members to restrain a 14-year-old student at Meadowridge Academy in Swansea who attempted to leave her dorm building without permission, authorities said.

Morrell collapsed after being kicked in the chest by the student, authorities told CBS Boston. Staff then started CPR and called 911. Morrell was taken to the hospital overnight and pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon.

The student’s name has not been released, but she is now facing charges, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office told CBS Boston.

"Based upon the initial investigation the juvenile was charged with Assault and Battery causing Serious Bodily Injury and was arraigned this morning in the Fall River Juvenile Court," the district attorney's office said on Thursday.

open image in gallery Amy Morrell was attempting to restrain a student who tried to leave the school's dorm building without permission ( Facebook )

The school’s community is “deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell,” a Meadowridge Academy spokesperson said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time,” the spokesperson told The Independent. “Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Morrell’s family friend, Andrew Ferruche, told local outlet WCVB the incident was a “horrible accident.”

“You get in a horrible fight, you don't think you're going to hit someone and they're going to die right there — especially if you're a kid,” Ferruche said. “So, that child's life is probably ruined. Her life is gone. It's just a tragic situation.”

Meadowbridge Academy is a “therapeutic residential school providing comprehensive treatment to youth and young adults with mental health issues, behavioral difficulties, and complex trauma histories,” according to its website. It’s located about 50 miles south of Boston.

The Independent has contacted the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office for comment.