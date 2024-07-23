Massachusetts mayor accused of biting her husband during vicious argument

Support truly

A Massachusetts mayor has been accused of bitting and assaulting her husband with a gasket scraper after he called the cops on her during an argument at their home.

Shaunna O’Connell, the mayor of Taunton, appeared in court on Monday after being charged with one count of assault and battery on a family or household member and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to WCVB.

The Republican mayor’s husband, Ted O’Connell, called police on Friday night during the argument and told authorities his wife assaulted him.

“Mr O’Connell stated that during their argument, his wife Shaunna had bit him on his left-forearm and then proceeded to grab a small type of crowbar/gasket cleaner and had struck him with it on his right hand/knuckle area,” a police report obtained by the TV station read. The outlet also obtained a photo of the alleged weapon.

The report stated that an officer noticed an “open wound on the left forearm consistent with him being bit” and “multiple open wounds on the knuckles.”

Ted, left, and Shaunna O’Connell, right, outside a Massachusetts courthouse on Monday after she was charged with assaulting her husband ( WCVB )

Mr O’Connell told police his wife tried jumping onto the hood of his car when he attempted to leave the house, which caused visible dents to the vehicle.

The mayor then allegedly refused to come out of the home once police arrived. She said she did not know what had happened or what caused her husband’s injuries.

A statement released by Shaunna O’Connell to the outlet read: “Ted and I have been married for 27 years. Like all couples, we have had challenges. We’ve been working through marital issues. During an argument, Ted involved the police and regrets making that decision.”

A photo of the injuries Ted O’Connell said he sustained ( WCVB )

Ted O’Connell reiterated that sentiment outside the courtroom.

“I apologize for calling the police. I apologize to my wife and the people of Taunton. It was a huge mistake.”

Shaunna O’Connell’s next court date is scheduled for September 12. She has served as mayor since 2020. She was previously a Massachusetts state representative.