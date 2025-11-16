The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Authorities are searching for a gunman after two people were killed, including a 10-year-old boy, in a shooting that left three others injured in New Jersey.

A 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman died from their injuries in the shooting, which took place just after 7 p.m. Saturday in a residential part of Newark, a city about 13 miles west of New York City, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The three other victims – an 11-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 60-year-old man – were in stable condition in a local hospital, according to NJ.com.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. No other information about the victims has been shared. However, hours after the shooting, authorities offered a $10,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of the gunman.

Residents who live on the street where the shooting unfolded described hearing screams as gunshots rung out.

Authorities are searching for the gunman responsible for killing a 10-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman and injuring three others Saturday in Newark, New Jersey ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It was a lot of screaming,” one resident told NJ.com, noting that “more than six” gunshots were fired.

In a statement, Mayor Ras Baraka called it “a dark and devastating day in Newark.” The shooting unfolded hours after a 2-year-old died after reportedly falling from a 20th-floor window, according to the report.

“We will not rest until there is justice for the parents and families left behind in unspeakable pain and grief. Newark will work tirelessly with the prosecutor’s office, state law-enforcement, and federal agencies to ensure justice is served. We urge the killer to turn himself in, as there is no safe place to hide,” the mayor said.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this trauma. Our prayers are with them — and our actions will support them,” he added.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the shooting on social media, urging others to “Please pray for the victims and their families.”

The gunman fired off so many shots that people were ducking for cover, WABC reported. There were at least 17 evidence markers on the scene Sunday morning as police searched through the largely residential area.

Police could be seen early Sunday morning with flashlights examining what appeared to be a jacket on the ground.

Authorities have not shared any information about the suspected gunman, but say their investigation is “active and ongoing,” according to NBC New York.