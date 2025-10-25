The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, are dead and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting at a North Carolina Halloween party that got out of hand, police said.

Police were called to the house party at an address in the town of Maxton, about 30 miles southwest of Fayetteville, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, when they discovered multiple victims.

Around 150 people fled from the party shortly before officers arrived, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies discovered the bodies of 16-year-old Nehemiah Locklear and Jessie Locklear Jr., 49, at the scene, while 13 others, mostly in their teens and early twenties, were also critically injured.

“This was yet another senseless act of gun violence that has taken the lives of two individuals and left many others seriously injured,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement.

“What makes this even more disturbing is the involvement of teenagers, alcohol, and guns at a large house party,” Wilkins continued. “Dozens of videos posted from the party on multiple platforms simply show that Alcohol and Guns don’t mix, regardless of age.”

A flyer for the party circulating on social media advertised it as a Halloween party starting at 10 p.m. Friday, and told revelers to “leave the drama with ya mamma.”

One woman who said she was supposed to go to the party said her friends and her aunt were caught up in the shooting.

“I was suppose to have been at that party with my girls having a good time. Had my costume and all ready,” the woman wrote on Facebook.

She said she “woke up this morning” to learn that someone she knew was “hit” and another was “shot in the leg.”

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday evening.

“Those responsible for this reckless and heartless act must be held accountable,” Wilkins added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragic event.”